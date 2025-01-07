I want my last two years to be most productive – Gov Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said the remaining two years of his administration would be most productive.

He spoke yesterday in Lafia, the state capital, when he hosted the immediate past commissioners who were at the Government House on a thank-you visit.

The governor said, “We have roughly two good years to operate. I want to make sure that these two years that we are running are the most productive years that we ever had in this our administration.”

The governor reiterated that he had to dissolve the executive council in order to rejuvenate the council for maximum efficiency and performance.

Daily Trust reports that last Friday, Governor Sule announced the dissolution of the state executive council, the third in the life of his administration.

He also relieved the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu, of his duties.