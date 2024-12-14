I use spoken words to inspire positive social change – Alhan Islam

Maryam Bukar Hassan (Alhan Islam) is a young poet (spoken word artiste) currently making waves in Nigeria and beyond. She has performed in several fora within and outside the country, including at the United Nations. In this interview, the 27-year-old Kaduna-born indigene of Borno State shares her experience on her journey as a poet, the impact of her poetry on the society and more.

Can you share your journey into spoken word poetry? What inspired you?

SPONSOR AD

My journey into spoken word poetry began with the painful experiences of my family, particularly witnessing my aunt Safiya’s abuse by her husband. Another aunt, Halima, also endured violence, which left a lasting impact on me. These events sparked a desire in me to speak out against domestic violence.

Inspired by my mother, late Hauwa Maina, who stood up for justice, I started writing as a way to process my emotions. At 16, I performed my first piece in a video titled Violence Has No Religion, which resonated deeply with viewers. The feedback, especially from someone who changed their behaviour after hearing my poem, confirmed that my words could make a difference.

Spoken word became my platform for advocating against domestic violence and promoting justice, using poetry to empower others and drive social change.

How did you develop your unique style and voice?

I developed my unique style and voice by drawing from personal experiences, my cultural background, and the challenges I witnessed in society. Growing up in Northern Nigeria, I was surrounded by rich traditions of storytelling, which deeply influenced how I crafted my narratives.

I experimented with blending raw emotions, vivid imagery, and rhythm to make my poetry both impactful and relatable. Over time, I allowed my advocacy for justice, gender equality, and peace to shape the themes of my work. Performing on various platforms helped me refine my delivery, ensuring my voice resonated with audiences.

Ultimately, my style is a reflection of my journey, deeply personal yet universally connected to the struggles and triumphs of those I seek to inspire.

What role has spoken word played in your life, and how has it impacted you personally?

Spoken word has been a transformative force in my life. It started as an outlet for self-expression but quickly grew into a powerful tool for advocacy and healing. Through poetry, I have been able to confront personal and societal challenges, using my voice to amplify issues like domestic violence, gender inequality and injustice.

Personally, spoken word has given me a sense of purpose and empowerment. It has allowed me to connect with diverse audiences, share my truth, and inspire others to do the same. It’s been a source of healing for me, turning pain and challenges into art that fosters hope and change. Spoken word has shaped who I am, grounding me in resilience and reminding me of the limitless potential of words to impact the world.

What sparks your creativity, and how do you come up with new ideas for poems?

My creativity is sparked by the world around me; its struggles, its beauty and its injustices. Personal experiences, particularly those tied to my family’s journey, are a significant source of inspiration. The pain, resilience, and strength I have witnessed in my loved ones fuel my desire to write. Social issues like domestic violence, gender inequality, and the fight for justice also drive my creativity.

When it comes to generating new ideas, I often start by reflecting on my emotions or current events. I observe the world, listen to people’s stories, and channel those moments into poetry. I find inspiration in everything from conversations to books, from daily struggles to triumphs. Poetry is my way of processing the world and translating it into something others can connect with. Every new idea begins with an emotion or a thought that resonates deeply, and from there, I weave it into a poem that speaks to the heart of the issue.

Can you walk us through your writing process? Do you have any specific rituals or habits?

My writing process is deeply personal and often starts with a moment of introspection. Before I dive into writing, I have a ritual that grounds me: I recite the Qur’an. This practice helps calm my mind, centre my thoughts, and clear any mental clutter. Once I feel centred, I begin writing by allowing my emotions and ideas to flow freely. I don’t rush the process; I take my time to reflect on the message I want to convey and the impact I hope it will have.

I also draw inspiration from my experiences and the world around me whether it’s a personal struggle or something I observe in the society. The words come to me gradually, and I often revisit what I have written, tweaking it until it feels right. I rely on both my intuition and my passion for the subject matter to guide me through the process, and every new poem feels like a step in my ongoing journey of self-expression.

How do you decide which poems to perform, and how do you prepare for a show?

When deciding which poems to perform, I consider the message I want to share and how it aligns with the theme of the event or the audience’s needs. I look for poems that resonate deeply with me and are emotionally charged, as these are the ones that connect most authentically with an audience. I also think about the impact I want to create whether it’s raising awareness about a social issue, inspiring change, or sparking introspection.

Preparing for a show involves practicing the performance as much as the poem itself. I rehearse in front of a mirror or record myself to refine my delivery, focusing on tone, pacing and body language. It is essential for me to connect with the audience, so I spend time reflecting on the emotions I want to evoke and the energy I need to bring to the stage. I also ensure that I am mentally grounded, often by reciting the Qur’an or engaging in deep reflection, so that I can perform from a place of authenticity and strength.

What is your approach to engaging with the audience during a performance?

During a performance, I believe in creating a genuine connection with the audience. I don’t see myself as just a performer; I see it as a shared experience. I focus on being present in the moment and allowing the emotions in my poems to flow freely. I want the audience to feel what I am feeling, to connect with the words on a deeper level.

I engage with them by making eye contact, adjusting my tone based on the mood of the poem, and using my body language to enhance the message. If the poem is intense, I might slow down to give the words room to breathe; if it’s empowering, I will bring more energy and conviction. I listen to the room, feeling their reactions and adapting to ensure they are with me every step of the way. It is about creating a space where we can all share that moment, and I want my audience to walk away feeling like they were part of something meaningful.

How do you handle nerves or stage fright?

I handle nerves and stage fright by focusing on the purpose behind my performance. Before I step on stage, I remind myself that it’s not about me, it’s about the message I am sharing. The nerves are natural, but I use them to fuel my energy and passion. I take deep breaths, recite the Qur’an, or spend a moment in silence to ground myself.

I also remind myself of the people who have supported me along the way, especially my mother, whose resilience continues to inspire me. When I think about the difference my words can make, it helps shift the focus from fear to purpose. I have learned to embrace the nerves because they remind me that what I’m doing matters. Over time, as I have performed more, I have grown more confident, but I still carry that initial excitement with me. It’s part of the process and helps me stay authentic and connected to the audience.

Can you describe your experience performing at the United Nations?

Performing at the United Nations was an incredibly humbling and surreal experience. When I first received the invitation, it felt like a dream come true, a moment where my voice and poetry could be heard on a global platform, amplifying the issues I hold close to my heart.

Standing before a distinguished audience at the UN, I was overwhelmed with a sense of responsibility. I wasn’t just performing for myself, but for the people whose stories I carry with me the voices of the marginalized, the oppressed, and those fighting for justice. It was a powerful moment of solidarity, knowing that the words I spoke had the potential to inspire change and influence the global conversation.

What stood out most was the collective energy in the room, as I realized the weight of being part of a larger movement. It reaffirmed my belief in the power of poetry to transcend borders and connect us all in our shared humanity. It was a reminder that no matter where we come from, our voices matter, and together we can create meaningful change.

What theme does your poetry explore. Can you talk a bit about why this theme is important to you?

My poetry primarily explores themes of resilience, justice, and the power of personal transformation. I write about the struggles that many face, particularly in marginalized communities, and how these challenges can become a source of strength. These themes are important to me because they reflect my own journey and the experiences of those around me, especially the women in my life who have faced violence, oppression and adversity.

The theme of resilience is close to my heart because I come from a background where overcoming hardship has been a constant. My mother was a major source of inspiration for me.

How do you use spoken word to spark conversations and inspire change?

I use spoken word as a tool to spark conversations and inspire change by tapping into the emotions and experiences of my audience. Through my poetry, I share stories that challenge societal norms, raise awareness of injustices, and encourage self-reflection. The power of spoken word lies in its ability to create a connection with listeners, allowing them to feel deeply and think critically about the issues I address.

By performing poems on topics like gender-based violence, resilience and social inequality, I aim to break the silence around these issues and give a voice to those who are often unheard. When I perform, I don’t just recite words; I engage with the audience, drawing them into the narrative and inviting them to reflect on their own experiences and beliefs.

Spoken words create a space for dialogue. It allows people to hear difficult truths, confront uncomfortable realities and ultimately, find the inspiration to take action. I believe that through the emotional impact of spoken word, people are more likely to examine their role in society and be motivated to make a change, whether it’s in their own lives or within the wider community.

Who are some spoken word artists who have inspired you?

Prentice Powell, Maya Angelou, Wana Wana Udobong.

How do you stay connected with other artists and continue to grow as a performer?

Staying connected with other artists and growing as a performer is a constant process for me. I actively participate in workshops, festivals, and creative collaborations, which provide opportunities to exchange ideas and learn from others. I also make an effort to mentor emerging artists, and through these relationships, I often find myself learning as much as I am teaching.

Social media plays a big role too. It allows me to engage with artists from around the world, share my work, and gain inspiration from theirs. Beyond that, I prioritize continuous self-development, exploring new themes, and challenging myself to step out of my creative comfort zone.

For me, growth comes from community, curiosity, and a willingness to always keep learning.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve faced as a spoken word artist, and how did you overcome it?

The biggest challenge I faced as a spoken word artist was finding the courage to share deeply personal and painful experiences, like the abuse my aunt suffered. Overcoming this came from realising that my vulnerability could foster genuine connections and spark important conversations. As I performed more, gathered feedback, and refined my craft, I built confidence. Ultimately, embracing the purpose of using my poetry to give a voice to others and create change helped me overcome my doubts and continue performing.

What advice would you give to aspiring spoken word artists who are just starting?

My advice to aspiring spoken word artists is to stay true to your voice and your story. Your experiences, emotions, and perspective are what make your art unique. Don’t be afraid to dive deep into what truly matters to you, even if it feels uncomfortable or vulnerable. Authenticity resonates with people, and that’s what will connect you to your audience.

Also, practice is essential. Spoken word isn’t just about writing poems; it’s about performance. Hone your delivery, experiment with your style, and find ways to bring your words to life through your voice, body language and presence. The more you perform, the more you’ll understand how to engage with your audience and perfect your craft.

Another key piece of advice is to be patient with your growth. It takes time to find your voice and refine your skills. Don’t compare yourself to others; instead, focus on your own journey and the impact you want to create. Keep pushing forward, stay persistent, and always remain open to learning from every performance and feedback you receive.

Lastly, use your art to serve a purpose. Whether you’re advocating for change, telling stories that need to be heard, or simply sharing your truth, let your poetry be a tool for impact. Don’t just perform for applause, perform to spark conversation and inspire those around you.

Do you have a favourite poem or collection that you’ve written, and why is it significant to you?

I don’t have a collection yet, but I do have a favourite poem I’ve written: Break the Old Pattern. It’s significant to me because it highlights why we need to challenge patriarchy and the way it impacts peace in the world not just for women, but for men as well.

One line that deeply resonates with me is, “If a woman is a seed, she is not the garden.” It feels so empowering and wholesome, reminding me of the strength and individuality women possess. This poem holds a special place in my heart because of how deeply it speaks to these issues and inspires change.

What are your long-term goals as a spoken word artist?

My long-term goals include constantly reinventing myself and exploring the limitless possibilities of poetry. I want to use my art to inspire action and drive change, whether in advocacy, healing or the policy space.

Beyond performance, I aim to mentor young poets, create platforms for unheard voices, and demonstrate how storytelling can influence society on multiple levels. Ultimately, I want my work to leave a legacy of hope, transformation and the power of words to shape a better world.

Can you tell the role your parents played in your chosen career?

My parents played significant roles in shaping my journey as a spoken word artist, each in their own way. My mother, late Hauwa Maina, was my biggest inspiration. She was a filmmaker and Kannywood actress, who taught me the importance of storytelling and standing up for what I believe in. Her unwavering support and courage encouraged me to use my voice to make a difference.

On the other hand, my father initially wasn’t in support of my career choice. He tried everything to make me quit, fearing the uncertainties of the path I was choosing. But as time went on and he saw the impact my work was creating, his perspective shifted. Today, he is one of my strongest supporters, always cheering me on and proud of what I have achieved.

Their influence, whether through encouragement or challenge, has shaped the person and artist I am today.

Do you have any regrets about your chosen career?

I don’t have any regrets about my career. Spoken word poetry has opened so many doors for me and expanded my perspective in ways I never thought possible. It is a path that challenges the mind, sparks creativity, and allows me to explore different sides of myself. It has given me the freedom to combine art, advocacy and storytelling, and it’s shown me just how powerful words can be in inspiring change. For that, I am deeply grateful.