I took away shame of human trafficking, irregular migration from Edo — Obaseki

The immediate past governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, said his administration has removed the shame and stigma of human trafficking and irregular migration from the people of the state.

Obaseki who stated in his last address to the people of the state, said he feel fulfilled serving the state for eight years.

“I am leaving office fulfilled that we have removed the shame and stigma of human trafficking and irregular migration from our land, and I pray that with the massive improvements, which we have made in education and vocational training, our young ones will never again be trolleyed overseas for menial jobs and treated like slaves again.

“We are very proud of our achievements in health care, where we have rebuilt our primary health care network using technology, and we have improved the supervision and monitoring of health facilities in our state”.

He said his administration has rebuilt the state School of Nursing Sciences and the School for Health Technology to provide the skilled manpower required to ensure quality care in the state.

“The Edo Health Insurance Scheme has the second largest coverage in Nigeria, with over 300,000 subscribers only after three years in operation. This has improved access to health care.

“The rebuilt 270 bed Stella Obasanjo Specialist Hospital will be a referral health centre for the South-South region of Nigeria. The progress which we have made during my tenure in office was hinged on security and our ability as a government to ensure the safety of lives and property,” he said