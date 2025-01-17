I thought my coach was against my progress – Kwara squash champion

Kwara’s reigning squash doubles champion, Loveth Balogun, has credited her success to the guidance of her coach, Bilikis Suleiman-Mogaji. Balogun, who also earned a bronze in the singles event at the National Youth Games (NYG), expressed her commitment to defending her title with her partner at the 2025 NYG in Asaba, Delta State.

In an interview with our reporter in Ilorin, Balogun revealed that, initially, she believed her coach didn’t like her due to the intensity of the training sessions. However, she now acknowledges that these challenging routines were key to developing her strong mindset and competitive spirit.

“I’m still in secondary school, but I’m determined to reach the peak of my career while maintaining my education,” Balogun shared. “My coach always encourages me to believe in myself and remove ‘impossible’ from my vocabulary. At first, I thought her tough training was a sign that she didn’t like me. But with time, I realized that her consistency and rigorous programs made me fitter and better prepared for competition.”

Balogun, who also won bronze in singles at the last NYG, is confident in her ability to surpass her previous achievements and defend her doubles title despite fierce competition.

She thanked the Kwara State Sports Commission Chairman and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for their support in developing young athletes and providing top-tier squash facilities. Additionally, Balogun expressed immense gratitude to her mother, Joke Balogun, for her unwavering encouragement throughout her journey.

“My mother has always been my biggest supporter,” she said. “She’s my pillar, constantly reminding me to stay focused and keep pushing forward. Her belief in me motivates me every day. Without her, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”