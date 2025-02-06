I stopped eating eba, amala, akpu to survive breast cancer — Akeredolu’s widow

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, widow of the late former governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has revealed that eliminating starchy foods from her diet was a key factor in her survival after being diagnosed with breast cancer 27 years ago.

Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu stated that her decision to stop eating eba, amala, akpu, and pounded yam was driven by her determination to stay alive and raise her young children.

In a social media post marking World Cancer Day, she described her cancer journey as a “mixed grill of triumph and grief,” emphasising how lifestyle changes, research, and medical intervention contributed to her survival.

“If stopping Coke and other soft drinks, as well as swallowing eba, pounded yam, amala, and akpu, would prolong my life-knowing that starchy foods and sugar fuel the growth of cancer-so be it. That was exactly what I did,” she wrote.

She disclosed that since the year – 2000, she has avoided sugary and starchy foods, opting instead for a diet rich in vegetables, smoothies, green tea, lemon and ginger tea, beans, moimoi, fish, chicken, snail, occasional rice, and zobo drink.

The former Ondo First Lady, whose husband passed away from prostate cancer on December 23, 2023, stressed that her positive mindset played a major role in her survival. She said her decision to seek medical care at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, instead of relying on spiritual healers, was crucial.

She added that she was fortunate to have detected the cancer early at stage 1.

As the founder of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), she highlighted the significance of Team Survivors Nigeria (TSN), a support group for breast cancer survivors.