‘I started poultry with 10 birds, now producing 500 egg crates monthly’

Mrs Tabitha Bilyaminu Shu’aibu, chairperson of Women Poultry Farmers Association in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, gets about 10 to 15 crates of eggs daily from her farm, totalling approximately 500 crates every month.

Tabitha, who shared her experience with our correspondent on her farm in Biu, explained that she began poultry farming with only 10 chickens, which steadily grew to 50. Now, she has over 1,000 birds.

According to her, she learned poultry farming from her late father, Reverend Ari Mai Sule, but only took it seriously after her marriage. Her husband, Bilyaminu Shu’aibu, who is a military officer, motivated her to expand the business, and her flock has now grown to over a thousand.

She said the growth in her poultry business reignited her passion, and she’s committed to expanding further. The careful attention she gives to her birds has minimised mortality, allowing the poultry to thrive, Weekend Trust gathered.

However, Tabitha expressed concern over the rising cost of poultry feed, but said she remains optimistic, hoping the market will stabilise in the future.

The success of her poultry farming encouraged her to gather other women poultry farmers in a WhatsApp group, which has since grown in membership. This platform enables them to support one another, and she now serves as their leader.

Tabitha also acknowledged support from Borno State’s Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, who has encouraged more women to join poultry farming to help provide a stable supply of meat in the Biu area.

“Despite our efforts, there’s still a shortage of eggs and chicken meat in Biu. Often, we have to source additional supplies from Jos. I sometimes buy 500 crates, which sell out within a week,” she said, urging the government to step in with additional support to help local poultry farmers meet demands and reduce reliance on other regions.

Tabitha praised the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for supporting 40 female poultry farmers in Biu, each receiving N2.37 million to expand their poultry and egg production.

She added that with the support of ICRC, their members can produce up to 4,000 crates in a month, requesting for training on poultry care, marketing strategies and flock health management.