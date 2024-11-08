I started halal matchmaking to connect those finding it difficult to marry — Khadija

Khadija Ibrahim is a life coach and marriage and CEO of Halal Match Dot Com. In this interview, she explains why and how she came up with the idea of a matchmaking platform for Muslims seeking to find a life partner named Halal Match Dot Com. She said her core mission is matching two hearts in the course that they find tranquillity, love and mercy in matrimony to earn the pleasure of Allah.

What inspired you to start Halal Match Dot Com?

As a Life Coach and Marriage Counsellor, I am privileged to speak with several people about their personal lives, challenges and ways of seeking solutions. Hence I come in contact with people who are searching for a life partner. Some men who knew I contacted a lot of young ladies felt I could talk or convince them about their proposal. I vividly remember one who said, “Coach, please I would like you to find me a girl of modest and simple character who would like to find a well-meaning life partner and settle down within a short period, once we get to understand each other, because I honestly don’t like several trials of toasting women.”

Secondly, there are challenges for Muslim middle-aged women and men who sincerely want to settle down but find it difficult during courtship, or even finding the right person.

With this, I was encouraged to make it an organised platform where people can fill out a form and go through profiles of the other gender, anonymously, and if they feel interested, we further exchange their pictures and contacts, with their consent. As I speak, my team and I have successfully grown a wide network with successful matches.

What qualities and skills do you believe make you capable of driving this consulting firm to success?

Many qualities, and I will mention a few, not only one. Apart from being a counsellor, one of the most important qualities I believe I possess is sincerity of intention which is also the primary objective of Halal Match, and that is, ‘to help Muslims find a life partner as a cause to please Allah’. Halal Match is not like every regular matchmaking platform. It is a platform for mature, serious-minded and well-meaning people.

Secondly, modesty is our core value. Then, understanding the clients’ needs with empathy, because each of the members have their own unique stories and goals. I have to be very patient with them as they are not buying a T-shirt; they are deciding on a lifetime. Other values of the firm are trustworthiness and confidentiality.

What sets you apart from others?

I feel we need more people in this field to do it rightly because Arewa is faced with social and economic challenges by the day. We need mentors, counsellors, teachers, role models and change-makers to guide our society. The sky is wide enough for everyone to excel, once we put in efforts to do it rightly, with the right purpose. This field is for zealous people to be helpers and change-makers. There are different niches to dwell in and achieve positive goals.

I am very keen on personal development and finding fulfilment in marriages. This is also due to my personal experiences and life’s goals. It is part of what makes me feel purposeful. I love to learn, share my knowledge and help others through challenges. I believe each individual can make a positive impact and find a fulfilment of purpose.

We understand that you are one of the founders of Arewa Coaches Network; could you share more about the network and its goals?

Arewa Coaches Network is a set of goal-oriented men and women that come together to enhance the personal and professional aspects of lives of youths, especially in Arewa. We foster this through mentorship, coaching, counselling, and also partnership. We have coaches who specialise in career, finance, business, relationship, marriage, personal development coaching and more.

Based on your experience, what are the major challenges affecting relationships, particularly in the Arewa region?

Based on my experience, I think one of the major challenges affecting Arewa relationships is the issue of roles and responsibilities of both genders. Some men fail to carry out the responsibilities placed upon them as the protectors of women, as breadwinners of the families or as role models. On the other hand, some women also fail to play their roles as nurturers of the family, wives and mothers.

Other factors are unmet expectations, financial strain, negative family influences, the decline of religious and cultural values, among others.