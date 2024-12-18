I stand by my comment on allegations of corruption against Ighodalo – Edo APC chair

Jarrett Tenebe, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, has insisted that his comments in which he accused Asue Ighodalo, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state gubernatorial election, of corruption and misappropriation of funds are justifiable.

This, he said followed the preliminary report of the Edo State Asset Verification Committee and the Edo State Vehicle Recovery Committee, whose reports indicted Ighodalo, who was the Economic adviser to ex-governor, Godwin Obaseki, for eight years.

Recall that lawyers to Ighodalo from Banwo and Ighodalo law firm in Lagos, had in a letter to Tenebe dated 11th December 2024, demanded an apology and retraction within seven days, of what they described as defamatory comments made in a viral video.

SPONSOR AD

Tenebe was quoted as sayng: “…the social media has been agog with our governor’s budget presentation about a mistake on a 650 billion naira and the rest of it. It’s a normal thing, Zuma made such mistake, and a lot of people make such mistakes. I don’t know figures. You see, that is how to know original and innocent people.

“Obaseki will not make such mistake because he has stolen billions before. Asue Ighodalo will not make such mistake, because he has stolen billions before…”

However, in a response through his lawyer, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere Esq. of Blessing Agbomhere and Partners, dated 17th December 2024, Tenebe stood by his comments.

He added that the alleged video is devoid of any atom of defamation, insisting that as the Edo state APC Chairman, he made the comments in accordance with his rights of free speech as a citizen of Nigeria.

Agbomhere in the letter further said; “We further want to state unequivocally that our client did not defame your client in anyway and as such, there is no need for a public apology or retraction of comments made in the alleged video.

“But if your client decides to stretch this issue further by going to court, we will rely on the defense of justification in accordance with the report of the Edo State Vehicle Recovery Committee whose report indicted your client and the preliminary report of the Edo State Asset Verification Committee.”