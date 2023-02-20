I sold rifle for N50,000 to robbery gangs – Suspect

A 27-year-old suspected gun dealer, Taofeek Soliu, has confessed selling over 20 rifles at N50,000 each to armed robbery gangs that operate in the South…

He said, “I sell each rifle for N50,000. But I sell locally made rifles from N30,000 above.”

The spokesman of the police in Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin, said Soliu was arrested in the Ibeju Lekki area of the state for supplying guns to robbery gangs.

He said the gun runner was fingered by two robbery suspects arrested by officers of Elemoro Division on Friday last week.

He said the suspects, Famous Ogooluwa (23) and Ibrahim Omoniyi (27), “were arrested at about 1am on Thursday, February 16, 2023, following credible information received by the police about an ongoing robbery in Abijo GRA junction in Ibeju-Lekki.

“Items recovered from the suspects include two locally made pistols, one live cartridge, one Tecno Android phone and one ZAT Android phone.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of their gun dealer, one Taofeek Soliu, aged 27.”