I saw hell in kidnapers’ den — Ondo female student

A student of the Ondo State-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Odey Olayemi, has narrated her ordeal in a kidnappers’ den after spending seven days in…

A student of the Ondo State-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Odey Olayemi, has narrated her ordeal in a kidnappers’ den after spending seven days in captivity.

Ode (23) spoke to reporters at the office of the Ondo State Network Security Agency (Amotekun) in Akure after N350,000 was paid to secure her release from her abductors.

The victim, who revealed that she was abducted while on her way to farm in Ago-Oyinbo village in Akure North LGA, said she experienced hell in the hands of her abductors.

She said, “I was in the village to help my sisters before our resumption date to get some funds back to school, but on that fateful day, we were at the farm and we saw three men heading our way.

“I told my sisters that I was going to run but they said I shouldn’t go anywhere and that they were not going to do anything. When they got to us, they asked us to kneel and we obeyed them.

“At that moment, we started begging them. Two of them were with guns and the third one was with a cutlass. They asked me to stop following them and they picked a cassava stick and began to beat me.”

Odey said that the kidnappers threatened to kill her if she did not cooperate with them when demanding ransom.

She narrated that, “I spent seven days with them and they asked for my dad’s mobile number but I did not know it off-hand. I lost my memory because of the tension.

“But when I gave them my number, they began to call my phone. It rang but nobody picked it up. Later, one of my sisters that came from Akure to our village picked up the call and she was informed that I’d been kidnapped and I’m with them.

“It was my sister that went to report before the Amotekun swung into action and the community raised N350,000 before I was released following a manhunt by the corps.”

Earlier, the Amotekun Commander in the state, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, said the operatives of the corps were able to rescue the victim following a manhunt.

Mr Adeleye said his men had to cross a river through a forest to apprehend the suspects and that some other victims who were abducted by the kidnappers were also rescued.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...