I remain Cross River Speaker, says impeached lawmaker

Elvert Ayambem, the impeached Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, has insisted that he remains the Speaker. The lawmaker representing Calabar South…

Elvert Ayambem, the impeached Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, has insisted that he remains the Speaker.

The lawmaker representing Calabar South 1 state constituency, Effiong Ekarika, had moved the motion for removal of the Speaker over alleged financial impropriety.  This was seconded by Omang Charles, representing Bekwara state constituency.

Pandemonium ensued when Sergeant at arm rushed to grab the mace and Ekarika struggled and overpowered him.

The 17 lawmakers who had pre-planned the impeachment stood up with Nigeria’s flag chanting solidarity songs and took away the mace to a hotel.

But in a statement signed by the media aide to the Speaker, Matthew Okache, Ayambem described the alleged impeachment as ridiculous, adding that the Assembly was not aware of such development.

Cross River Speaker impeached 

BREAKING: Heavy security as Kano emirates council law scales first reading

“Cross River State House of Assembly has been alerted to false news reports that the Cross River State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon. Elvert Ayambem, has been impeached.

“To be clear, the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly is without a doubt Rt. Hon Elvert Ayambem and that is the current position. What happened earlier today (Wednesday) during the plenary, when Hon. Effiong Akarika, a member representing Calabar South 1, disrupted the session by inviting hoodlums to enter the chamber, is a ridiculous charade with no constitutional basis.

“The House of Assembly is not aware of any impeachment notices being served to anyone before the frivolous act as witnessed at the chambers.

“The alleged impeachment and replacement are speculative, and the general public is urged to disregard fake news and dismiss any notion of a crisis. The status quo is that Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem is the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

“He is unconcerned and determined to elevate the Cross River State House of Assembly and support the Executive arm of government, led by His Excellency, Sen. Prince Bassey Edet Otu, in achieving the people’s first mantra.

“Also note, that the removal of the speaker and election is not done anywhere but within the precinct of the Assembly Complex.”

