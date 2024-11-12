✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
I remain committed to Tinubu’s admin — Okupe

Doyin Okupe
    By Al-Mustapha A. Mustapha

Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesman, has refuted claims that he said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration would come to an end if the North fielded former President Goodluck Jonathan against him in 2027.

He said the report published in an online media (not Daily Trust) was a complete distortion of his words and a deliberate misrepresentation of his views.

In a statement he signed yesterday, Okupe said he remained “a committed supporter of President Tinubu’s administration and his vision to address the current challenges facing Nigeria, many of which were inherited from previous governments.”

He said the report was a clear “Manipulation, designed to misinform the public and sow discord.”

 

