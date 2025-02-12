✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
I regret campaigning for Tinubu in 2023 – Kano APC Chieftain

dan bilki commander
    By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

Kano-based politician and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Alhaji Abdulmajid Dan Bilki commander, has said he regrets campaigning for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general election.

In a telephone chat with Daily Trust, Commander said based on the performance indicators available to every Nigerian, President Tinubu has failed many Nigerians who voted for him in 2023.

He explained that in his entire life, he had never regretted an action the way he is regretting campaigning for President Tinubu.

“It pains me, but it is the truth and let the truth be told. I am an active member of APC, but I must admit that Nigeria’s administration under APC has failed Nigerians and as an individual who had dedicated his time and resources in convincing people to vote for the party, I want to state here that I am regretting my action,” he said.

Commander also stated that as a representative of the masses, he has to seek for their forgiveness as what he had promised them from the APC-led government were not been delivered to them.

He explained that Nigerians were suffering and their expectations from the APC government were not met.

“Nigerians are hungry and angry. Their security not guaranteed and governance lopsided, they couldn’t afford two square meals per day,” he said.

