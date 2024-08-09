I put my life on the line to fight in Paris – Oborududu

Nigerian wrestler, Blessing Oborududu has revealed that she risked her life while expressing disappointment at missing out on a podium finish at the ongoing Paris…

Nigerian wrestler, Blessing Oborududu has revealed that she risked her life while expressing disappointment at missing out on a podium finish at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In an open letter written to Nigeria, the Bayelsa-born wrestler she was medically ruled out of the Games but she fought to represent the country in Paris.

She further revealed she wrote an undertaking to relieve anyone from any disaster if it occurred while participating.

“With so many demotivating factors that occurred around me, including sustaining a fracture on my femur bone that medically ruled me out completely from going to Paris by the Medical Director.

“I took a bold step, looking at the promises I have made to you, to my country, to myself, the hopes I pass on to the younger athletes God has blessed me to mentor per time, and as I penned down an undertaking, relieving anyone from any responsibility of whatever happens to me and taking my life in my hands, I proceeded to the Olympics,” she said.

She further urged Nigerians not to be disappointed at her for failing to dash the hopes of Nigeria winning a medal.

“So please don’t feel disappointed at me for not clinching a medal at least, don’t be sad for me. Instead, rejoice and be glad, ‘cause today, we are all winners,” she stated.

It will be recalled she lost her final fight in the Freestyle 68KG third-place fight in the wrestling event.