I prefer marrying witch to praying wife – Daddy Freeze

Popular Nigerian On-Air-Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, says he would prefer to marry a witch than a praying wife.

In a post via his Instagram page, Daddy Freeze said a praying woman is not a valuable asset to him because he constantly hears from God despite praying only five minutes daily.

According to him, his estranged wife, Opeyemi, was not “a praying wife.”

Daddy Freeze said he would rather choose a witch or mermaid that would be useful in other areas.

He said, “They said a woman that prays is a valuable asset. Not to me because I can pray for myself. I walk with God in such a way that I pray five minutes a day and I get everything I asked for. Because I am always hearing from God.

“So, I don’t need a praying wife. Instead of giving me a praying wife, give me witch or a mermaid that will be useful in other areas. Leave that praying to me. I am a spirit. I don’t need a praying wife. Even my ex was never really a praying wife. If it’s prayer, she just started now. She was never a praying wife and it didn’t matter to me.”

Olarinde was born in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother.

The 47-year-old spent most of his early years in Ibadan, where he attended the International School Ibadan.

He has a degree in sociology from the University of Ibadan, and is from Oyan Town, Odo Otin, Osun State.

Freeze commenced his radio career in 1996 with the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan, where he served as a correspondent on The World Chart Show.

He joined Cool FM in 2001 and worked in radio presenting, television and general entertainment.

He was a senior broadcaster at Cool FM in Lagos.