I Now Feed From Renting Out My House in Kaduna — Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari says after serving two terms as Nigeria’s number one citizen, he relies on one of his houses in Kaduna State to raise money for feeding.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting held at the Presidential Banquet Hall of the Government House, Katsina State, Buhari said he did not enrich himself through corruption while in power.

He said most Nigerians were unaware of the administrative challenges involved in governing, hence they blame the leaders without knowing that Nigeria is a difficult country to govern.

“Nigeria is a difficult country to govern, but most Nigerians are unaware. You will not understand the complexities of leadership and the country itself until you find yourself in the administrative position of the country.

“I look much better and healthier now than when I was the president of the country. Anybody that sees me now acknowledges that I look better than before.

“After my eight years as a civil president, I have only three houses; one in Daura and two in Kaduna. I have given one out for renting where I get money for feeding,” he stated.