I no longer love my husband, woman tells court

A housewife, Jibike Sanusi, on Tuesday, approached a Kubwa area court in Abuja in the FCT seeking the dissolution of her three-year-old marriage to Mr Alabi Oludare on the grounds of lack of love.

The woman told the court that she got married in April, 2021, in accordance with Islamic laws and that the union was blessed with a daughter.

She said that the respondent neither took care of her and her daughter nor had any respect for her as his wife.

She said, “My husband does not want me to have more children. I don’t love him anymore and don’t want to remain his wife.”

She, therefore, prayed the court to dissolve the marriage.

The respondent, who the court bailiff alleged to have evaded service of summons, was not in court.

The Judge, Mohammed Wakili, ordered a substituted service on the respondent and adjourned the case to August 5. (NAN)