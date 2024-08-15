I never touched LG funds as gov – Shekarau

Former Kano State governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has stated that he never misused local government funds or received kickbacks from contractors during his eight-year tenure…

Former Kano State governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has stated that he never misused local government funds or received kickbacks from contractors during his eight-year tenure as governor.

He stated this on Wednesday in Abuja during a media briefing ahead of the 70th anniversary celebration of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN).

Shekarau, who is the chairman of the organising committee for the MSSN’s 70th anniversary, attributed his commitment to transparency and accountability to his early involvement with the MSSN.

He explained that his participation in the organisation since the age of 19 helped him develop a strong sense of personal integrity.

“I have never taken any negotiating percentages with any contractor. I always challenge them-if any contractor who has worked with me in the last 44 years knows that I have asked him for a percentage or brought any money, let him come out and say so,” Shekarau said.

He also emphasised that none of his commissioners or local government chairmen ever brought him money or tampered with their allocations.

Reflecting on his personal financial situation, Shekarau revealed that he did not own a house at the end of his second term and had less than N100,000 in his account when he first contested the governorship election.

The anniversary event, scheduled for October 12, 2024, will include seminars, conferences, and retreats aimed at promoting unity, brotherhood, and entrepreneurship among members, culminating in a grand finale and reunion dinner.