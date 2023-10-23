I never said 2023 elections were compromised – Jega

A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has denied saying that the 2023 general elections was compromised. Jega was…

A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has denied saying that the 2023 general elections was compromised.

Jega was quoted to have said this at a two-day retreat organized by the Senate in Ikot Ipene, Akwa Ibom State, last week.

The professor of political science at Bayero University, Kano, presented a paper titled “Electoral Reform and Democratic Consolidation in Nigeria: Review of 2022 Electoral Act (areas for further legislative actions).

He was quoted to have said, “We have seen, in 2023 elections, the damaging effect of how people in the corridors of power get their client/partisan nominees appointed, without being thoroughly screened, and then they are influenced to compromise the integrity of elections.”

In a terse statement on Monday signed on his behalf by his Senior Research Assistant (SRA), Princess Hamman-Obels, Jega said such report is incorrect and not an accurate reflection of his position.

Hamman-Obels, who is also the Director of The Electoral Hub, an Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD), said: “The attention of Prof. Attahiru Jega has been drawn to a misleading report published in a number of online newspapers quoting him to have commented that the 2023 elections were compromised.

“The report making the rounds is incorrect and not an accurate reflection of the presenter’s position. Professor Jega categorically denies making this particular comment about the 2023 polls.

“As would be seen in his presentation he made at the Senate Retreat held in Ikot Ipene, Akwa Ibom State, nowhere did he make such a statement that the 2023 elections were compromised. Professor Jega hopes this rebuttal will correct the incorrect and inaccurate reporting currently making the rounds.”

