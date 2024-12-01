I never knew you asked Abacha not to kill me, Obasanjo replies Gowon

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has replied former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.), who said that he (Gowon) pleaded with the late General Sani Abacha not to execute him.

Obasanjo was one of those imprisoned by the regime of Abacha over an alleged coup plot to overthrow Abacha.

Speaking during the first ever Plateau Interdenominational Unity Christmas Carols and Praise Festival at 10 Commandments Prayer Altar in Du, Jos South LGA of the state, at the weekend, Gowon said he pleaded with Abacha to spare Obasanjo.

Aside from Gowon and Obasanjo, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, former governors, Jonah Jang, Joshua Dariye, Boni Haruna (Adamawa State) were among dignitaries who attended the event which held from Friday to Sunday.

In his remarks on his efforts to stop Obasanjo’s execution, Gowon explained that he wrote a letter to Abacha, telling him that God made him a leader to do good, not evil, and therefore sought clemency for Obasanjo.

According to him, he sent the letter to Abacha through his (Gowon) wife to deliver to Abacha in Abuja in the night, adding that things took a different turn after that letter.

He then expressed his joy that Obasanjo did not only leave prison after spending three years in prison before his release following the death of Abacha in June 1998, but went on to become the nation’s president in 1999.

Reacting to Gowon’s revelation the next day (at the same Christmas carol), Obasanjo said he was not aware that Gowon made such effort until he mentioned it that day at the carol.

He said he knows that many people made different efforts for his release and after that, he went round to thank them within and outside the country.

“I want to acknowledge my boss, General Yakubu Gowon. Yesterday he made a revelation and I have to thank you specifically for that. When I came out of prison, I had the opportunity to thank friends, inside and outside the country who contributed to appeal and pray for my release from prison.

“And I went round the world thanking those that have been appealing and praying for my release from prison. But I did not know that you wrote a personal letter for my release until you said it yesterday; I thank you for that,” Obasanjo said.

Meanwhile, he thanked Mutfwang for his developmental efforts and peace initiative and urged him to continue to do more for the people of the state.

Recall that Obasanjo and former Head of State, Late Murtala Mohammed, overthrew Yakubu Gowon in a coup on July 29, 1975.