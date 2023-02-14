NIGERIA DAILY: ‘I Might Close Down’, Baker cries As Nigerians reject Old Notes

Download here Nigerians are confused as the Apex bank has made no official statement, since the 5 days interim ban on the…

Download here

Nigerians are confused as the Apex bank has made no official statement, since the 5 days interim ban on the deadline was given by the supreme court.

NIGERIA DAILY: How Herders Were Killed, Chased From Taraba Community

THE BEARING: Is Anger A Reflection Of Who You Truly Are?

In light of this, some Nigerians still receive and some reject the old Naira note.

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we look at the plight of business owners amidst this uncertainty and what can be done to the old naira note, if rejected.