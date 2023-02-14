✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Podcast | Top Story

NIGERIA DAILY: ‘I Might Close Down’, Baker cries As Nigerians reject Old Notes

Download here       Nigerians are confused as the Apex bank has made no official statement, since the 5 days interim ban on the…

Old Notes vs New Notes

More Podcasts

Download here

 

 

 

Nigerians are confused as the Apex bank has made no official statement, since the 5 days interim ban on the deadline was given by the supreme court.

NIGERIA DAILY: How Herders Were Killed, Chased From Taraba Community

THE BEARING: Is Anger A Reflection Of Who You Truly Are?

 

In light of this, some Nigerians still receive and some reject the old Naira note.

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we look at the plight of business owners amidst this uncertainty and what can be done to the old naira note, if rejected.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories