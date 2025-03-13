I Left APC With Buhari’s Consent – El-Rufa’i

Former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufa’i, has disclosed that he left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with former President Muhammadu Buhari’s consent.
The former Governor confirmed his defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page on Monday.
El-Rufai noted that developments in the last two years confirm that there is no desire on the part of those who currently control and run the APC to acknowledge, much less address, the unhealthy situation in the party.
Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa service, El-Rufa’i said he had secured the consent of Muhammadu Buhari before dumping the APC for SDP.
“I left the APC with his full knowledge. I visited him on a Friday and informed him of my decision to leave the party, because I involve and consult with him on all my matters.”
He recalled how, during his stint as governor, submitted the list of his commissioner-nominees to Buhari to screen them and see if there was anyone among them who once insulted him (Buhari).
“After going through the list, he nodded his approval and offered prayers. I consult with him in all I do,” he added.
Asked if he had any political godfather, El-Rufa’i said, “I have those I consult with in everything I do. I inform them of anything I intend to do, and when they demand that I keep off, I do. My first godfather is Muhammadu Buhari. For the rest, I will not mention them because if I do, they’ll be pressured.”
When asked if he had regretted supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, El-Rufa’i said, “I haven’t regretted it, but I have been taken by surprise. But why I don’t regret supporting him is, some Yoruba leaders from the South West had visited Kaduna and informed me that the Muslims of their region were being politically marginalised. That was the first reason I supported Tinubu.
“The second reason is this: We agreed that the 2023 presidential seat would be zoned to the Southern part of the Nigeria for fairness, balance and justice in the country.”
