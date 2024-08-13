I killed 1, planned to leave Nigeria before my arrest – Cultist

A self-confessed cultist, Alabi Rilwan, has advised youths to stay away from secret cult activities. Rilwan, who said he hailed from Ilorin, is presently held…

A self-confessed cultist, Alabi Rilwan, has advised youths to stay away from secret cult activities.

Rilwan, who said he hailed from Ilorin, is presently held at the state police command.

He said he was forced to join the Supreme Eiye Confraternity after leaving the university

He confessed to having killed a member of a rival gang since joining in 2005.

According to him, “Yes, it’s true, I am a cultist and I have only killed one person before I was arrested. I was forced to join the Supreme Eiye Confraternity in 2005. I don’t know what they see in me.”

Asked about the reaction of his parents to his decision, Rilwan said they were late and advised youth to steer clear of the menace.

“My advice for youths and others is to stay out of cultism. It ends and destroys life. There is nothing in it. I regretted being a member of the group.

“After this, if I am lucky to be freed, I guess I will travel out of the country. That is my next plan now,” he added.