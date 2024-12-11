I inherited 70% idle young population –Zamfara Gov

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has said that he inherited a population, 70 per cent of which comprises idle young men and women.



The governor stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

He, however, said that his administration is changing the narrative, as the state is witnessing significant progress.

SPONSOR AD

He added that security was improving because of some measures the state government in collaboration with security agencies took to tame banditry.

The governor said, “Zamfara is one of the few states in Nigeria that is blessed with abundant natural resources, but the question is to whose benefit? That is number one.

“Two, if you look at the population of Zamfara State we are about six million people and seventy percent of these six million people are young men and women idle, doing nothing. This is what I inherited as the governor.

“Zamfara state has been facing insecurity within the last 10 years, but the good thing is that things are changing for the better. Looking at all the indices today, Zamfara is making significant progress in education, healthcare, agriculture, etc.”

When asked whether he would negotiate with bandits as the Kaduna State Government is doing, Governor Lawal said, “Let me make it very clear. We don’t have a direct border with any of these countries. Maybe it’s Sokoto and Kebbi states that have a direct border with Niger Republic and to some extent Chad.”

He added, “My position has always been very clear in terms of negotiation and the nature of the negotiation with these bandits. Whatever that needs to be done it has to be very holistic.

“I am not in a rush in negotiating with these people. Like I maintain my stance, I am not going to negotiate with any bandits. That has been my stance.

“I believe you can only negotiate on the point of strength not on the point of weakness. I am not a military person or a security expert, but from the little knowledge I know, you don’t negotiate on the point of weakness; you can only do that at the point of strength.

“Whatever it is that is going to happen, it has to be very holistic. It is not just a one-way thing. if these guys are ready and they lay arms, that should be a kind of commitment on their part.”