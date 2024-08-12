I have reason for tearing my husband’s passport – Woman

A woman who put up a drama at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on Saturday by tearing her husband’s passport says she…

A woman who put up a drama at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on Saturday by tearing her husband’s passport says she has her reasons.

The couple with their three children arrived from an European country at the weekend causing a drama that set the social media on fire at the weekend.

Though the identity of the couple are yet to be revealed, they were believed to have hailed from Edo State.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), in a statement, said it is already investigating the matter, disclosing that the woman had been invited.

Speaking in an interview conducted by @JejojaFamily TV, the woman said the issues with her husband have been going on for years.

According to her, she wanted to tear the passport from their originating European country but she didn’t want to stress her husband.

She said: “These issues have been going on for a very long time. I was just dancing to the tune till I arrive my motherland Nigeria which it just happened and I did what I did.”

She stated that all the bloggers attacking her over the video shouldn’t look at what she did but what might have instigated it.

“I am not a mad woman who would just come and act like that. I have my reasons. I have gone through so many things. So many of you just commenting on the video, I am seeing so many comments, friends calling me, those that have never called me for ages are calling me, those that have heard from me 20 years ago are calling me. I am not like that.

“So many of you commenting, what if I had done this thing in Europe where we were coming from. Because I don’t want him to go through a lot of stress, that’s why I did it in Nigeria.

“So I don’t care about what people are writing because if you don’t know what is happening, don’t just comment on what you don’t know, you have to know how to come into an issue. So many people at the airport that day saw me. Those who have thinking faculty were calm to ask me, wanting to know what happened.

“Do you think I will just come up and tear his passport like that? No. I don’t have to do that. I have gone through a lot of things. Family issues here and there every time. My husband cannot speak. It took me a long time because he is the one controlling my page for me. He is the one handling my page for me. He’s the one that has everything. So I had to go into to because my email was attached to it and his email too was attached to it. So I had to go and look for it to get this passport because I know even he himself did not know that I would go to this extent.

“I suffered with this my husband. I know how many years I suffered with him and just like that they just want my suffering to be chartered away (sic). Where is it done? I know men will never accept it. But those men who have sisters who have gone through this thing I’m going through now will understand but other men would not understand.

“So those of you who are saying she should be arrested,come and hold me responsible. I don’t understand, for what reason? I know the pains I’m passing through. Look at my eyes I cry everyday, after three kids. Then one man would now want to send me back to where I do not know. I want to reap what I have sowed with him, that’s all I have to say. If he knows he has the mind let him come out and say what’s happening.”