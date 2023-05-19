I have over 10 songs with Chris Brown – Davido

In a recent interview with Bootleg Kev Podcast, Davido declared that he has a tight friendship with Chris Brown, who he has collaborated with several…

In a recent interview with Bootleg Kev Podcast, Davido declared that he has a tight friendship with Chris Brown, who he has collaborated with several times. The artist admitted that he enjoys working with Chris Brown in the studio, and they worked together on a number of songs.

“Me and Chris every time I get in the studio with him I’m happy. He will do a video with you, take you on tour and he’s always thinking of new ideas.”

When asked who he would most like to collaborate with on an album, Davido replied, “Chris Brown,” noting that the two of them have written up to ten songs together and that they have plans to go on tour.

“Definitely Chris. me and Chris got like 10 songs. I was even meant to go on tour with him.” he said

Davido also mentioned that he would want to collaborate with Latino Pop megastar Bad Bunny and American R&B sensation SZA.