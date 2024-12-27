I have no regret supporting Tinubu in 2023 – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said he has no regret supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in last year’s presidential election, saying his administration has favoured the people of Rivers State with the highest number of political appointees.

Wike, who spoke yesterday at Ochigba in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, said Tinubu has demonstrated love for the people of Rivers State through his influence.

The minister said contrary to the claim in some quarters that he has not done anything for the state as minister, he singlehandedly influenced all the federal appointments given to the state.

SPONSOR AD

Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, who is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had worked for the emergence of Tinubu as president following intense crisis in his party over his failure to clinch its presidential ticket.

Wike said, “Some people are saying, what have I done for the state since I became the Minister of FCT? This set of people have forgotten that as a minister of the FCT, my focus is on FCT and not the state.

“But as FCT minister, I influenced the appointments of many sons and daughters of Rivers State at the federal government level. Rivers State has the highest number of political appointees in this administration.

“President Bola Almed Tinubu has demonstrated love for the state by appointing many sons and daughters of Rivers State into his government. Mr President has done well for our people and we will remain grateful to him. We will continue to support his administration to succeed.”

Wike said he wouldn’t have become minister if he did not brace all odds to support President Tinubu during the 2023 election, saying he has no regret for the support.