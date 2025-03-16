I have donated N500k to Asake’s father – Fayose’s brother

Isaac Fayose, brother of ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, says he has donated N500,000 to the father of Afrobeat star, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake.

He said this while reacting to the viral video of Fatai Odunsi, the musician’s father, seeking alms.

In the video, Odunsi accused Asake of abandonment, saying he has been battling a stroke since 2022.

The aged man alleged that the singer continued to ignore his calls despite his failing health.

He said: “I am the father to Asake who is singing. The last time I saw him was when this thing happened to me on March 29, 2022. He does not pick up my calls anytime I call him. Now I have become tired. I have been looking for this my brother and I recently met with him.”

Reacting to the controversy, Asake took to social media on Friday and dropped a cryptic message.

“You can’t please everyone, you can’t please the world. But anything you are doing, just do it for God. My own father wants to cajole me, and I have sent so much money to him. I have struggled for so many years, but they want to make me get tired of life,” Asake said while singing in Yoruba.

But in an Instagram post on Saturday, Fayose said, “As I promised last night, we will take care of Asake’s father since he refused to take care of him. I promised him yesterday that I was going to give the man N500,000. I spoke to him this morning and he’s a very happy man.”

Three years ago, Asake’s debut album ‘Mr. Money with the Vibe’ was released, breaking the record for the biggest opening day for an African album on Apple Music at the time.

The album debuted at number 66 on the Billboard 200 chart and recorded the highest charting Nigerian debut album in the history of the chart.