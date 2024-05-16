I have defeated those plotting against me – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, says those who do not wish him well as the number one man in the state can no longer…

He said this when he hosted the state and national leaderships of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) who were on solidarity walk to Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Fubara’s remark is coming on the heels of renewed rift between him and his predecessor, former Governor Nyesom Wike.

The solidarity walk was staged as part of activities to celebrate the heroic exploits of the late Major Isaac Adaka Boro, 56th remembrance, which is observed every May 16.

Governor Fubara noted that the late Major genuinely stood for equity, justice, and fair play, and pursued his course to ensure liberation for the Ijaw people and their clans.

He noted that every genuine Rivers man is a liberator, adding that he was delighted to receive them on such auspicious day to re-enact the common purpose of liberation that they shared.

He said, “Because he stood for that unique thing, even after his death, we still celebrate him because he was a liberator. Every Rivers man, it doesn’t matter whether you are Ijaw or upland, the most important thing is that every genuine Rivers man must be a liberator.

“I’m happy that you have come here today. I have also received you because we have one common purpose: to liberate our dear state. We are not going back on that.

“I am happy that you’ve told me this morning that when I call on you, you will respond. But there is nothing to call on you for. Because we have already defeated them.

“By the special grace of God, what they thought that they would have done to us while we were celebrating our one year in office, they are the ones sleeping with their two eyes open. It shows that we have the Ijaw blood. And what is that blood: it is the blood of action; less talk, more action.”

Governor Fubara appealed to Ijaw youths to conduct themselves peacefully and be good ambassadors of the entire Ijaw Nation as they celebrated Major Isaac Adaka Boro Day.

Governor Fubara promised to support the IYC Eastern Zone to have a befitting secretariat in Rivers State.

In his speech, the National President of IYC, Mr Jonathan Lokpobiri, described the day as historic for Ijaw people, warning all detractors to retrace their steps and allow the governor to discharge his duties to Rivers people.

He commended Fubara for his courage, bravery and commitment to good governance, insisting that his struggle and triumph resonated with the hope of all Ijaw people.

The Chairman of IYC, Eastern Zone, Mr Tamuno Kpokpo, clarified that their visit was to lend support in protection of the interest and continuous development of Rivers State.

He said IYC would stand to resist anybody or group of persons who dare to cause any distraction in the state and appealed that the governor be allowed to govern the state peacefully.