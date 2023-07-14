I Had A Pet Cockroach – Snoop Dogg

Calvin Broadus Jr., American rapper and actor, popularly known as Snoop Dogg, says he once kept a cockroach as a pet for six months. He…

He named the insect The Gooch.

The rapper spoke in a chat with the Canadian interviewer Nardwuar.

“In my apartment, I had a roach that we couldn’t kill. We tried to kill it when we first moved in and he wouldn’t die, so we called him The Gooch … we used to leave food out for him and everything.

“I stayed in that apartment for like about six, seven months – cuz it grew to the size of about a whole dollar bill,” he said.

Snoop Dogg is a well known animal lover. He’s owned numerous pet dogs and even has his own online pet store, Snoop Doggie Doggs.

He isn’t the only rapper to own or have owned unique pets.

Ice-T, who is widely considered one of the forefathers of gangsta rap, used to keep sharks at his house.

“I’ve had aquariums my whole life. Back in the day, people knew I had a shark tank,” he told ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ in 2021.

