I found out my third marriage ended online — Stella Damasus

Iconic Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, has revealed that she was aware her third marriage had crashed via YouTube.

The actress during a chat with her colleague in the entertainment industry, Tejubabyface, explained in part, “The thing is that I am not here to apportion blame. To say he did this or that, I will not say that.

I pride myself in being a respectful person. A lot of things were said about me on YouTube because that is how I found out that my marriage had ended, on YouTube. I did not know that my marriage had ended.

“The man in question travelled and he was meant to be away for a while. And he was supposed to come back. A few days after the man travelled my phone was buzzing.

“I received messages from people asking me what was going on. They sent me some links on YouTube and before I was done typing my name. The videos started popping up.”

