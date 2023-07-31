✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    I found out my third marriage ended online — Stella Damasus

    Iconic Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, has revealed that she was aware her third marriage had crashed via YouTube. The actress during a chat with her…

    Stella Damasus

    Iconic Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, has revealed that she was aware her third marriage had crashed via YouTube.

    The actress during a chat with her colleague in the entertainment industry, Tejubabyface, explained in part, “The thing is that I am not here to apportion blame. To say he did this or that, I will not say that.

    I pride myself in being a respectful person.  A lot of things were said about me on YouTube because that is how I found out that my marriage had ended, on YouTube. I did not know that my marriage had ended.

    “The man in question travelled and he was meant to be away for a while. And he was supposed to come back.  A few days after the man travelled my phone was buzzing.

    “I received messages from people asking me what was going on. They sent me some links on YouTube and before I was done typing my name. The videos started popping up.”

    Hear the audio below:

