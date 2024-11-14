I found dead bat on my bed before INEC declared me winner – Okpebholo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has narrated how he discovered a dead bat on his bed before being declared the winner of the September 21 governorship election.

Speaking during a post-swearing-in thanksgiving service held on Wednesday night at the Dr Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Okpebholo said God led the battle for him.

He said while his opponents were deploying different strategies, he depended on God who showed him the way.

“I want to thank God. In this last election, while I was praising God, they (traducers) were busy operating from Arise. They were busy operating from Facebook. They were busy operating from Channels.

“But, I took the battle to God because I know the secret. A few days to the election, they said this guy (Okpebholo) is crazy. We gathered to praise God in this state. They said, ‘What is he doing?’ They were there at Arise. But, I was listening to the voice of God. I won the battle.

“After the election, on Sunday morning, I came to my room. I found a bat had died on my bed, without me shooting any arrow. But the spirit of God was there. The arrow of God; the hand of God delivered me.

“I am grateful to the men of God that stood in the gap. I am grateful to those that believe that with God, all things are possible. And I will give you one advice: trust in God alone because he will do it for you,” the governor said.

The governor said that he did not consult any native doctor or prophet or visit any diviner or shrine to seek help for help throughout the period of his electioneering.

The service was attended by prominent politicians, music artistes, and clergymen.