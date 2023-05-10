I feel sad Nigeria failed to honour me – ex-Commander, Presidential Fleet

An Octogenarian and Former Commander of the Presidential Fleet, Capt. Dele Ore, has said he is unhappy with the government of Nigeria for failing to…

An Octogenarian and Former Commander of the Presidential Fleet, Capt. Dele Ore, has said he is unhappy with the government of Nigeria for failing to honour him.

The 80-year old aviation veteran and one-time Director of Flight Operations of the defunct Nigeria Airways spoke in Lagos at the unveiling of a book, “Nigeria’s Aviation: Unsung Heroes and Heroines” written by Wole Shadare and Gboyega Adeoye.

The annual Aviation Hall of Fame was also unveiled at the event.

Ore, who was one of the awardees at the programme, recalled how he lost the opportunity to be given a national award by the Angola Government 30 years ago because he had no concurrent honour in his home country.

He said the Angola government wrote to the government of Nigeria at the time but up till today there was no response.

At age 21, the veteran Captain qualified as a pilot and rose rapidly through the ladder to become an aircraft commander at age 26.

He had the rare privilege of commanding the presidential fleet called at that time as Special Cabinet Fleet and flew many Nigerian Heads of State, diplomats, foreign leaders and so on.

Speaking at the event, Ore who was emotional, recalled his National Award from Guinea, saying, “I was dining and wining with the President of Guinea. I was given a national award by President Sekou Toure (former President of Guinea) and I was sitting side by side with him and his Prime Minister.

“Now, I can walk into any Guinea Embassy in the world and collect my diplomatic passport. I didn’t ask for it.

“I feel sad because the government and people of Angola were going to give me a national award but they were following a diplomatic way of doing things by asking the Nigerian government to please give a concurrent award. That is nearly 30 years ago now, the Nigerian government is yet to reply to them. That to me, I felt very, very sad about it.”

He said he feels fulfilled by his induction into the hall of fame, saying the recognition is more than any national award.

“I have made a case. I feel great for deeming it fit to honour me with this award. I cherish this more than any national award.”

Other listed in the Hall of Fame include the former Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Harold Demuren; former President of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Dr. Bernard Aliu, among others.

Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Diran Fawibe, said Nigeria must get its aviation right for the economy to flourish.

Chairman of Westlink Airlines, Capt. Ibrahim Mshelia, said the aviation hall of fame is long overdue and commended the organisers for their thoughtfulness.