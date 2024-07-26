I engaged in protests but without violence – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday spoke about the planned nationwide protest by some Nigerians, emphasising the importance of sustaining democracy and its institutions. He said…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday spoke about the planned nationwide protest by some Nigerians, emphasising the importance of sustaining democracy and its institutions.

He said that protests are an integral part of democracy, but that no government will condone demonstrations that will lead to the destruction of lives and property.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa in Abuja when he received a Letter of Credence from the newly appointed United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr., Tinubu admitted that he was part of those who engaged in peaceful protests without resorting to the destruction of property.

He said: ‘’During the military era, we made our voices heard against dictatorship, and I was part of the group that engaged in peaceful protests without resorting to the destruction of property.

“We have worked hard to ensure 25 years of unbroken democracy and I will continue to maintain this democracy”, he assured.

He said much as he believes that demonstrations are part of democracy, “we will never encourage any protests that lead to the destruction of lives and property.’’

Daily Trust recalls that Tinubu, former President Muhammadu Buhari, and many notable opposition figures, had in 2012 participated in the protests following partial subsidy removal by the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

This time around, as the planned protest against what the organisers called “bad governance” gathers momentum, there have been divergent views about the planned demonstration, with some people, including government officials, security operatives and clerics warning against it, while others insist that Nigerians should ne free to go on the streets from August 1, to voice out their concerns.

President meets APC govs, monarchs, clerics

Meanwhile, President Tinubu yesterday met with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

He also met with traditional rulers from across the country, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar and the Dein of Agbor, Benjamin Ikenchuku Keagborekuzi I, among others.

Tinubu told the monarchs that his administration was not afraid of protest, but only worried about the damage that might follow.

He asked urged the royal fathers to reach out to citizens on the genuine intentions of the government to deliver on its promises of Renewed Hope.

The president said the economy was on a gradual but steady path of recovery, assuring Nigerians that his administration would do more to meet their needs.

Addressing State House reporters after the meeting, the Ooni of Ife said they were briefed on the plans of government and governance, the administration’s achievements so far and where they were having challenges.

He said the monarchs were excited about the meeting, and would take the feedbacks home to their people,

“Today is the very first time we will be addressed properly by the Federal Executive Council.

“So, there is a proper bridge from the governed and the people that are in charge of the government,” he said.

On the planned protest, Ooni asked those who want to protest to shift their grievances to the 2027 elections where they could vote the candidate of their choice.

“People that are out there to protest, it is their civic right, but let them put a face to it and don’t let it be hijacked by people that have ulterior motives. That is our stand.

“We condemn such acts fully; we, traditional rulers, are not in support of the youths coming out to start looting, to start breaking law and order.

“We are parents, we are traditional rulers, we are closer to them, we are going to go back home and continue to engage them.

“It is very difficult to build, but it is the easiest to destroy. We are all stakeholders of this country; we should be stronger as a nation together, than stronger individually.

“The president has said it and he will continue to say it; any leader that you don’t like, wait and vote him out. He is open to dialogue. We know that challenges are so many in Nigeria; we know that. But are we going to destroy our nation by ourselves? Is that what we are all after?

“We should talk to ourselves. It is important for us to know that today, it is a completely different spin. The government, ably led by the president, is willing to engage and dialogue and bring governance very close to the people.”

On his part, the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, said the message they were taking to their people “is to be calm, exercise patience, to also listen to the words of wisdom coming from the government.

“The president has given us the blueprint of what he has been doing over time and we are hopeful that by God’s grace, it will be alright”, he said.

He said they had made it very clear to Tinubu that the main problem in the country, “especially the North, is insecurity.”

According to him, “If the security situation is addressed, certainly people will go back to their farms and the issue of hunger will drastically reduce and disappear.”

On the protest, the emir said: “There is nobody that will not be worried about the protest, in any place in the world and we have seen what has happened in other climes and governments were brought down.

“As an ex-diplomat, I have seen what happened in other climes and that is why I am in the position to say what happened in other places.

“So, we are calling on our people to exercise patience and to listen to the words of wisdom. We are very optimistic Nigeria will bounce back to its former position as the leading country in Africa”, he said.

Also speaking, the Dein of Agbor, Benjamin Ikenchuku Keagborekuzi I, said the government “is finally understanding that we’re at the precipice. Our youths are our future and today, we have demonstrated that the government, with the officials, we do have the hearts of the nation in our minds; we will listen to our youths because they lead the future.”

“I will ask you to think of Libya. Libya was a beautiful country. What has happened to Libya, we don’t want it to happen here. Let’s go home, let’s continue to strive for the best that we can and continue to work with the government to see if we can proffer some solutions. I think that that would be best rather than to destroy property or injure ourselves”, he said.

NGF meets NSA

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Wednesday night, reiterated its commitment to enhancing the security of lives and property in the states.

The forum met with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, who briefed members on the planned nationwide protest.

A communiqué signed by the NGF’s Chairman and governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said: “The NGF received a briefing from the National Security Adviser’s office on the current security situation in the country. The NSA noted the growing momentum for a planned protest demanding government attention.

“The NSA is committed to supporting the governors in improving security architecture at the subnational level”, it said.

Planned protest plot to force regime change – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) said it had uncovered a plan by some criminal elements to hijack the protest and cause unrest in the country.

The DSS, in a statement by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, described the planned protest as political.

Afunanya said those behind the protest intended to use the violent outcome of the protest to smear the federal and sub-national governments.

“The DSS has followed the discourse on planned protests in parts of the country in the coming weeks by persons and groups yet to identify themselves in public as leaders of the plot.

“While peaceful protest is a democratic right of citizens, the Service has confirmed a sinister plan by some elements to infiltrate the protest and use it to cause chaos and extreme violence in the land. It has also identified the reason behind the protest as political.

“The plotters desire to use the intended violent outcome to smear the federal and sub-national governments, make them unpopular, and pit them against the masses. The long-term objective is to achieve regime change, especially at the Centre.

“The Service has also identified, among others, the funding lines, sponsors, and collaborators of the plot. However, it does not think that aggression should be the first line of action in handling the emerging scenario.

“It has instead, variously applied non-kinetic and conflict resolution strategies, including moral suasion, stakeholder engagement, and other multi-track diplomatic shuttles, to dissuade the planners from actualising their undesirable objective.

“Based on the foregoing, the Service wishes to warn all the protest groups to eschew any form of proposed rage, anarchy and spoliation”, he said in the statement.

Protect protesters, TUC tells IGP

In the meantime, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) yesterday asked the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure the planned protest was not hijacked by hoodlums.

Addressing a press briefing, TUC President, Festus Osifo, said the police had been bound by the Police Act and the Constitution to provide adequate security for protesters.

He said the TUC would not mobilise its members for the protest because it was yet to be consulted or have a face attached to its organisers or sponsors.

Wike, govs caution against protest

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged residents not to join the protest.

He spoke yesterday in Abuja while interacting with residents after he inspected the ongoing construction of a 5-kilometre access road to Saburi 1 and 2 in Abuja Municipal Area Council.

While calling on Nigerians to be patient with the current administration, he alleged that the protest was organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu’s administration.

Similarly, the Kebbi State Government yesterday warned its civil servants and youths against participating in the protest.

The State Head of Service, Safiyanu Garba Bena, who addressed reporters, said there was a tendency for hoodlums and other destructive elements to hijack the protest for their own interests.

The HOS, however, acknowledged that citizens have the constitutional right to engage in peaceful demonstrations, adding that: “It is however unconstitutional to use it for selfish reasons or violence.”

Also, Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, yesterday asked residents of the state to shun the protest.

Aiyedatiwa, represented by his Special Adviser on Union Matters, Bola Taiwo, spoke during a peace meeting with members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State House of Assembly, also yesterday at its plenary, begged the youths to shelve protest, asking, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to take steps to avert the demonstration.