I Don’t See Any credible Opposition Against My reelection – Soludo

Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, says he does not foresee any credible opposition in the forthcoming November 8, 2025, governorship election in the state.

Soludo said this statement during a media chat to celebrate his third anniversary in office.

According to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), there is a general consensus among the people that his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has delivered dividends of democracy and should be given another chance.

Soludo boasted that while the people of Anambra may vote for any party during national elections, they remain loyal to APGA when it comes to the governorship and local government chairmanship seats.

“If there is an election— and there will be one— and if I am a candidate, I will be on the ballot. Then, I ask: who else is running? Which party is fielding a candidate? So far, unless someone emerges from somewhere, I have not heard of any,” he stated.

He also said he had received calls encouraging him to run for a second term, but emphasized that the decision on who becomes the flag bearer lies with his party.

“The party has to agree to it and give me the platform. For me, I applied for this job intentionally because I felt that it was my way of thanking God for His bountiful blessings— to spend the rest of my life serving and leaving this place better than we met it.”

“If my party nominates me and if my employers, the Anambra people, who I had applied to, interview me and graciously renew my tenure, of course, it will be a great honor and privilege to serve,” he added.