I don’t own any petroleum blending plant in Malta, Kyari replies Dangote

Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari, says he doesn’t own or operate any petroleum blending plant in Malta.…

Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari, says he doesn’t own or operate any petroleum blending plant in Malta.

Kyari was responding to claims that officials of the NNPCL operate an oil facility in Malta, an island country located in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Speaking at the house of representatives on Monday, Dangote reportedly said some personnel of NNPCL, oil traders and terminals have opened a blending plant in Malta.

The billionaire said the areas of the blending plants are known.

‘It’s self-defeating disparaging Dangote,’ Akinwumi Adesina tells FG

Reps invite Dangote, NMDPRA over ‘substandard petroleum products’

“Some of the terminals, some of the NNPCL people and some traders have opened a blending plant somewhere off Malta. We all know these areas. We know what they are doing,” the billionaire reportedly said.

Reacting to the allegation, Kyari, in a post via X, on Tuesday, also said he was not aware of any employee of the NNPCL that owns or operates a blending plant in Malta or anywhere else in the world.

He, however, said blending plants in Malta or any part of the world has no influence over NNPC’s business operations and strategic actions.

He said: “I am inundated by enquiries from family members, friends and associates on the public declaration by the President of Dangote Group that some NNPC workers have established a blending plant in Malta, thereby impeding procurements from local production of petroleum products.

“To clarify the allegations regarding the blending plant, I do not own or operate any business directly or by proxy anywhere in the world, with the exception of a local mini-agricultural venture. Neither am I aware of any employee of the NNPC, that owns or operates a blending plant in Malta or anywhere else in the world.

“A blending plant in Malta or any part of the world has no influence over NNPC’s business operations and strategic actions.

“For further assurance, our compliance sanction grid shall apply to any NNPC employee who is established to be involved in doing so if availed and I strongly recommend that such individuals be declared public and be made known to relevant government security agencies for necessary actions in view of the grave implications for national energy security.”