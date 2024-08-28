I don’t hate Tinubu – NNPP Chieftain, Ajadi

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has declared that all his criticism of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration were…

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has declared that all his criticism of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration were constructively done to help him succeed in office.

Ajadi, who said this while fielding journalists’ questions, dismissed insinuations that his consistent criticism of the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led federal government was borne out of hatred for the President.

According to him, there is no basis for him as a true Yoruba person to hate one of the leaders.

Ajadi noted that “it is a taboo in Yorubaland to hate an elder, adding that what he had been doing “is constructive criticism to help Tinubu to succeed in office because he is a leader.”

He added that whatever Tinubu does in office would either bring glory or shame to his geo-political zone.

“I don’t have hatred for our President. In fact, I have love for him as a person and as our country’s president. I am concerned about him leaving a good legacy whenever he leaves office. Because he will leave office one day and whatever he achieves while in office will be in the country’s history book,” Ajadi stated.

“I cannot hate my leader being a Yoruba man. Politics and political parties aside, President Tinubu is one of our leaders in Yoruba land and his success in office is our success. My own way of contributing to his success in office is to consistently tell him the truth that he needs to know to succeed. Many people around him because of their sycophancy will not tell him such truth.

“Our ways of life in Yoruba land is to tell the truth and that has been the reason our region is acknowledged for its role in promoting development in the country since independence.

“President Tinubu demonstrated this Yoruba virtue of saying the truth to power during the military rule in Nigeria. We cannot dismissed his role in bringing about this democracy we are all enjoying through his activities in NADECO.”