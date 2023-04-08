I don’t fear death – Falz

Nigerian musician Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has revealed why he releases songs that cause controversy. In a recent interview with Arise TV, the…

Nigerian musician Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has revealed why he releases songs that cause controversy.

In a recent interview with Arise TV, the rapper gave his justification, emphasizing how pointless life is in Nigeria. He claimed that he had no fear of dying. The actor was featured on Arise TV to discuss “Music as a Socio-political Tool” following the release of his most recent song with Vector, “Yakubu,” which is titled after Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the head of the Independent National Election Commission, INEC.

Vector and Falz criticized INEC, its chairman, and other political parties in the song for allegedly using fraudulent voting methods in the just concluded general elections. Falz proclaims that rather than remain mute and perish as a result of the country’s flawed system, he would rather die fighting for justice.

The artist said, “I have released tons of records that are very confrontational. And I was on ground. I’m always on ground when I released these records. It is not to say that I’m running anywhere. Absolutely not. Everyone knows where to find me. If anyone wants to find me. But I have no reason to fear anything. And I always say this when people ask me ‘how do you do these things without any fear of consequences”