I do not need people’s validation — Yul Edochie’s second wife

Judith Austin, the second wife of ace Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has voiced out that she does not need people’s validation, only God’s. The actress has since been facing backlash online since the actor announced to the world that they were married with a child.

Moreso, the actor recently lost his first son with his first wife, May. This tragic event also made Austin a victim of cyberbullying. In a now-viral video on Instagram, the actress made it known that she is not perturbed because God loves her so much.

She said, “God loves me so much. I know it might sound strange to a lot of people but God loves me so much. I do not know if he loves anybody as much as he loves me. He loves me so much but you would not understand. They say that it is the foot that wears the shoe that knows where it pinches.

“It is only me that knows. Just me. God loves me so much that he has continued to fight all my battles. I want the whole universe to worship God with me because he has been awesome to me. I am a special child. I am so special from the time I was born; to my childhood, and youth until I gave birth to all my kids. Even till this last baby.

Austin continued, “I have experienced a lot of things in this life. I actually started experiencing it at a very tender age. But one thing is consistent in my life and that thing is God’s love. He has loved me all the way even when it seems like I would not make it or the trouble around me would swallow me whole somehow I pull through and still be at the top. I do not know how that happens but I do not need to know because God works in mysterious ways and he has shown me that I am his number one.

“I brag with the Holy Spirit because he has done so much for me. He treats me like I am a queen and I don’t have to ever stress. I just sit down, ‘let them come’. Anybody that comes for me, the Holy Spirit attacks them. How special can I be? This is the height of being special in God’s arms. Just have 100 per cent faith in God and forget the rest. They say one with God is the majority, you do not have to be with the world or people, they often times wish you bad.”(sic)

To buttress her point the actress noted that she put to bed at a time nobody knew it would ever happen.

“You don’t need people’s validation, once you have God’s validation in your life you are good. If you are with God, you are with the majority and there is nothing you would lack.

“I put to bed when it seems as if it would not happen; that is God. He came through for me and made sure that I am fine. Jesus made sure that I am fine and I came home with my baby. I came out and my baby came out,” she said.