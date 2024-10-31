I didn’t slap nursing student — Ogun consultant

A consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Nurudeen Adekunle, has denied allegations that he slapped a male nursing student at a hospital in Ogun State, clarifying that he merely reprimanded the student by asking him to leave the operating theatre.

The incident, which occurred on September 24, had sparked controversy, with social media posts amplifying claims of physical assault, which Dr. Adekunle insists are untrue.

In a statement, Adekunle recounted his version of events. “On my operation day, I was preparing to operate on three patients, and I took the opportunity to teach the students present, both medical and nursing.

“During this, a young male nursing student behaved rudely, although he later claimed it was a joke. I corrected him, emphasizing the importance of respecting senior practitioners, especially in matters beyond his experience.”

Adekunle maintained that his interaction with the student was purely disciplinary and denied any physical aggression.

“My hand was on his shoulder as I asked him to leave the theatre, but I released him shortly afterward. Four days later, I started hearing rumours that I had slapped him, which is simply untrue,” he added.

The doctor further criticised the spread of “misinformation,” noting that some online accounts falsely stated he had slapped a female nurse, which he called “outrageous fabrications.”

The Ogun State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) responded to the incident with protests, demanding further accountability and describing the encounter as an “assault” on their members.

Dr. Luqman Ogunjimi, Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Ogun State, supported Dr. Adekunle’s account, calling the allegations exaggerated.

“There was no physical altercation; it was a shoulder tap that has been blown out of proportion,” Ogunjim said.