I did not have a happy childhood — Elon Musk

Elon Musk, one of the world’s richest men, has taken a trip down memory lane as he opened up about his childhood. According to the billionaire, his childhood was not a happy one.

In a tweet, Musk noted that despite his wealth, he was not born with a silver spoon nor was any inheritance handed to him. The Tesla boss revealed to his over 138 million followers on Twitter that he grew up in ‘a lower, transitioning to an upper, middle-income situation, but did not have a happy childhood.’

He wrote, “I grew up in a lower, transitioning to an upper, middle-income situation, but did not have a happy childhood. Haven’t inherited anything ever from anyone, nor has anyone given me a large financial gift.”

He further gave an insight into his father’s source of income while giving his father credit for teaching him the fundamentals of physics, engineering and construction.

Musk added, “My father created a small electrical/mechanical engineering company that was successful for 20 to 30 years, but it fell on hard times. He has been essentially bankrupt for about 25 years, requiring financial support from my brother and me.

“That said, he does deserve credit for teaching me the fundamentals of physics, engineering and construction, which is more valuable than money.”

The Twitter CEO further said that his father did not support him financially after he left high school but he and his brother support their father financially.

He said, “He did not support me financially after high school in any meaningful way. Our condition for providing him financial support was that he not did engage in bad behaviour. Unfortunately, he nonetheless did. There are young children involved, so we continued to provide financial support for their well-being.”