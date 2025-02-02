I can’t be a Nollywood actor in governance, says El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai says he doesn’t belong to the class of politicians who pretend.

El-Rufai said on Saturday while reacting to an X user who commended him for a book he authored titled ‘Accidental Public Servant’.

According to the netizen, after reading the book, he was convinced that only a politician who intends to develop the country truly would have El-Rufai in his cabinet.

“The day I read El-Rufai’s book titled Accidental Public Servant, I concluded that no politician would want @elrufai in their cabinet unless they genuinely intend to develop this country. He doesn’t know how to pretend,” the user wrote.

Reacting, El-Rufai appreciated the tweep for his commendation, saying he doesn’t pretend and cannot be one of the politicians who become “Nollywood actors” once in government.

“Thanks for your kind words, @irahabib. Truly, I don’t know how to pretend. Being a Nollywood actor in governance is for some others, not some of us. Have a nice day. – @elrufai”

Lately, the former governor has been in the news after he cricised the party for “straying away from its core values”.

Speaking at an event in Abuja, he said: “I am the founding member of the APC. But frankly, I no longer recognise the APC. No party organ has met in two years — no caucus, no NEC, nothing. I don’t even know if it is a one-man show. It is a zero-man show.

“Although I’m a founding member, the party has left me behind. We wanted to build a progressive party that would fight corruption, revive the economy, and restore security for Nigerians. That was our goal. But where is the APC now? I no longer recognize it. It’s left me behind. I still believe the primary purpose of political engagement in Nigeria remains to fix the economy, restore security, and fight corruption. But those issues are still unresolved,” he said.

Reacting, Daniel Bwala, special adviser on policy communication to President Bola Tinubu, asked if El-Eufai would have expressed the same position if he were a cabinet member.

“My Senior brother, if you were to be in the government and cabinet, would you have held and expressed the same position? History is replete with examples. It is a government you participated in its formation, that you now want to unseat,” he said.

Responding to Bwala in a post on X, the former FCT minister said: “I was cabinet minster 22 years ago, and was clear to Asiwaju that I was not interested in any position in his future government.

“The pathetic manner all of you latter-day converts to the Tinubu government make an issue of something that I never wanted in the first place is perhaps a reflection of the level of your moral flexibility.

“If I had remained in the Tinubu government, I will say or do the same on the tragedy within a party I was a founder, and the government that emerged from it – first in private sessions with those concerned, and then go public if no remedial actions are taken. Go and check my public service record from 1998.”