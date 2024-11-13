I can influence who becomes president – Bakare

The Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said he does not need to become president of Nigeria, but can influence who becomes one.

Bakare, who served as the running mate to former President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 presidential election, stated this during the inauguration of an independent power and endowment fund to the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos ((UNILAG), as part of his week-long 70th birthday anniversary celebration.

He said it was a great opportunity to be able to make a difference, adding that, “I have served God, I have served man. God will help us to have the right people in the right place in government. I don’t have to be president. I can influence who becomes (president).

“You can put a son on a throne and still need him to do what you need him to do. I am not looking for power. I already have power. I received power when the Holy Ghost came upon me.”

He continued, “I cannot give up on Nigeria until Nigeria can be up right. I will never back out until good governance replaces what is going on now. Before the four walls of the church, we need to build the ancient ruins in this nation and restore the dignity.

“If Nigeria stands upright, everything will be okay. This is not an ambition. It is not about seeking political power. It is about righting the wrong and ensuring that the destiny of Nigeria is fulfilled.”