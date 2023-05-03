I bought two legs for N20,000, says Ogun suspected ritualist

Ifasoji Ayangbesan, a 35-year-old suspected ritualist, who was arrested for allegedly killing and dismembering one Oyindamola Adeyemi, on Wednesday explained how he bought two human…

Ifasoji Ayangbesan, a 35-year-old suspected ritualist, who was arrested for allegedly killing and dismembering one Oyindamola Adeyemi, on Wednesday explained how he bought two human legs at the rate of N20,000.

Ayangbesan who was accused of bribing policemen with N1 million to evade arrest, was paraded alongside other 12 suspects at the state Police command Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

He, however, denied taking part in the killing of the victim who was reportedly murdered on January 28, 2023.

Speaking during the parade, Ayangbesan, who is a resident of the Iloti axis of the Ijebu-Ode local government area of Ogun, claimed that he was a herbalist and not ritualist.

He said he only obtained the legs from his friend Lukman, who he claimed to have exhumed the body part from a cemetery.

He said, “I bought two fresh human legs, but I was not involved in the murder of the victim. I was approached by my friend, Lukman, who told me he had a pair of legs to sell. Though I told him I did not need them, he convinced me to use them for ritual to better my life, and I agreed.

“I, however, told him I did not know how to make money rituals as I was not taught that as a traditionalist. He then referred me to his friend from Oye, popularly known as Egbeji in Isiwo.

“After I was taught how to go about it, I burnt the legs and kept them in my house with plans to complete the ritual when I returned from Ajah because I had a job to do there.

“However, my daughter called me while I was at Ajah that the police had come to the house looking for me. So, I later sneaked in and took away the burnt legs so that I would not be caught with any evidence because I heard that Lukman had been arrested and he had mentioned my involvement in the case.”

On the allegation of bribing police, Ayangbesan said that a lawyer had instructed him to provide N10 million to secure his release, but he was only able to gather N1 million.

He said, “I did not offer the police any bribe. When I heard that the police were on the lookout for me, a lawyer told me to get N10 million to set myself free, but I told him I could not raise the money. However, I was able to raise N1 million. Unfortunately for me, the lawyer claimed that I had informed someone about him asking me for money. He then instructed me to place the money in front of him and he took a picture, and then I was arrested. I never offered police money.”

Other suspects paraded include five suspected cultists, eight armed robbers, and one serial killer from Abeokuta and its environs.

While parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, said the arrest was a result of a joint strategic effort to deal with criminal elements in the state after he was briefed about the crime situation in the state.