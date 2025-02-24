‘I belong to a different NNPP,’ Kano rep dismisses suspension

Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, the member representing Rano, Kibiya, and Bunkure Federal Constituency, has dismissed his suspension from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano, describing it as a baseless move and an act of contempt of court.

Reacting to the suspension notice issued by the Kano NNPP Chairman, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, Rurum insisted that he and his colleagues were never aligned with the faction that changed the party’s logo, emphasizing that they belong to a different NNPP faction.

Daily Trust reported that Rurum and Madakin Gini had openly dissociated themselves from the Kwankwasiyya movement and identified with the NNPP bearing the fruit and basket logo.

He said, “The world knows that since they changed the party’s logo, we have not been with them. We are in the NNPP with the fruit and basket logo, while they are with the book logo. We also have a court judgment that dismissed their claims.”

He accused the Kano NNPP leadership of defying legal rulings, stating, “What they did is a contempt of court. They are not legitimate party leaders. After our victory, they took us to an Abia High Court, and even this week, we were in court again. They are deceiving Nigerians.”

Rurum also linked the suspension to the recent wedding ceremony of Senator Kawu Sumaila’s daughter, which he said was attended by prominent Nigerians.

He alleged that the party’s leadership, including its national leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was invited but chose not to attend.

“The real issue disturbing them, which shouldn’t even be politicized, is the wedding of Senator Kawu Sumaila’s daughter. Honourable Nigerians were in attendance, and all of them, including Kwankwaso, were invited, but they refused to show up,” he said.

Rurum dismissed the suspension as meaningless, stating that his faction operates independently.

“Everybody in this country knows we are on two different lanes. They have only suspended themselves because we are not with them,” he declared.

His reaction adds to the deepening rift within the NNPP, with ongoing legal battles and political tensions further widening the divide between the two factions.