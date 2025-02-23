I Became Governor Through Divine Intervention, Says Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state says “divine providence” and not human efforts made his emergence as governor possible.
Aiyedatiwa was declared Ondo governor after he won the November 16, 2024, governorship election.
He was a former deputy governor to the late governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who died of cancer in December 2023, before he became an acting governor.
The governor, who spoke on Sunday during a thanksgiving service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus House, Oke Ijebu in Akure, to herald his inauguration, acknowledged God’s role in shaping his political journey in life.
He also expressed appreciation for the overwhelming support received from the people of the state during the last gubernatorial and local government elections.
Aiyedatiwa, who quoted the book of Psalm 124:1, said he was ready to work tirelessly to create opportunities and foster growth in the state.
“If it had not been the Lord who was on our side, what would our Israel be saying this day?”
“As we prepare to take the oath of office tomorrow, we pledge to serve with integrity, transparency, and accountability.
“We shall work tirelessly to create opportunities, foster growth, and ensure our state remains a beacon of hope and prosperity,” he stated.
He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to the Seven-Point Developmental Agenda (OUR EASE), which focuses on socioeconomic advancement in education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, commerce, and industry.
While calling for unity among residents, Governor Aiyedatiwa urged all citizens of the state to join hands in building a better future.
He also emphasised the vital role of the church in societal development, pledging to strengthen partnerships that promote education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.
Elijah Olubade, the Regional Pastor of Zone 22, who preached from Pslam 44 : 1-8, appreciated God for his divine favour over the state.
He, however, advised leaders to govern with humility and gratitude and recognise that their position is a divine assignment.
