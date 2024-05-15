✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

I am yet to find love – Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr

Nigerian singer, Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has opened up on her relationship status.

In a recent chat with Angela Yee on the ‘Way Up’ show, the singer revealed that she is yet to find love.

Quizzed if she is in a relationship, Ayra Starr replied: “I am not in love yet, but soon”.

The 21-year-old hitmaker, while regretting her actions, also said she might have unintentionally broken the hearts of some people.

“I break hearts everyday. I am just kidding. Not on purpose though. But in a case I have broken anybody’s heart, it has not been on purpose,” she said.

Last year, the MAVIN Records signee dismissed the rumour of being romantically involved with Rema, noting that “he is my brother”.

Ayra Starr recorded a massive success with the release of song ‘Rush’ which gained mainstream international recognition in 2022.

The song charted in several territories, including Switzerland, Ireland and the United Kingdom, where it climbed to number 24.

