I am not distracted over my confirmation — Acting NCAA DG

The Acting Director-General of Civil Aviation (ADGCA), Capt. Chris Najomo has said he is not distracted by what he called sponsored attacks against him.

He said his confirmation is in the hands of President Bola Tinubu and at the right time, he would do the needful.

Najomo also declared that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which he heads, has deepened safety of Nigeria’s airspace through its enhanced safety surveillance.

The airspace is safer now, he declared during the annual New Year prayers at the authority’s corporate headquarters in Abuja. The prayer was replicated at the Lagos Regional Office and other offices of the NCAA in line with the annual tradition to start the New Year.

The highlight of the event was the hoisting of the NCAA @25 flag and the unveiling of the anniversary monument by Najomo accompanied by his management team and hordes of NCAA staffers.

Daily Trust reports that Najomo has been in acting capacity since December 13 following the suspension of the substantive DG, Capt. Musa Nuhu whose tenure is expected to elapse next month.

There has been disquiet in the industry after Najomo clocked one year in acting capacity with stakeholders divided on his confirmation.

But Najomo stated that he is not distracted over the issue of confirmation, telling the staff he remained focused on delivering on his core job functions and meeting his performance targets.

“The attacks are not affecting my work. These are no distractions because I’m resolute in doing what I’m supposed to do. My confirmation is in the hands of Mr. President. And when it comes to the time, he will do the needful. For now, it’s not distracting me. I’m doing my job” he stated.

Najomo said the Authority has enhanced safety surveillance.

He said, “And let me be honest with you, what Mr. President has done with his Renewed Hope Agenda has ensured that our minister, with his five-point agenda, has, of course, given us the opportunity to perform more. We are going to continue performing more. Our directors are on ground.

“Anything that will make sure that every airline complies, we will do. You can see recently we had to sanction some airlines and they accepted their sanctions.

Najomo further explained that the regulatory authority recently sanctioned five airlines not on safety issues but their failure to refund passengers.

“We sanctioned five airlines because they refused to pay refund tickets and they have agreed that they will pay on time. So, you know, this year, 2025, we hope to see more and better” he added.

On staff work conditions, he said his management is motivating staff in the best ways possible in addition to improved work space.

“We will be fully digitalised. We also have the flight data centre that is there. We have the CPD portal. We have the DATR portal to make it easier doing business and seamless too” he said amongst other digital solutions the Authority has deployed.