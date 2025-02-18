‘I am a psychiatric patient’ Portable breaks silence

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has reacted to his being declared wanted by the police for allegedly assaulting officials from the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA).

Daily Trust had reported how the Ogun state police command declared the singer wanted in a special police gazette bulletin.

In a statement, the police alleged that Portable took part in “a violent attack on government officials carrying out their lawful duties.”

SPONSOR AD

Reacting, Portable took to Instagram in a series of rants on Tuesday, claiming he was being set up for wearing a vest bearing the image of Senator Adeola Solomon, popularly known as Yayi.

He also insisted that he was mentally ill and receiving treatment at Aro Hospital.

“I fear government. I am a federal government liability. Then I’m a madman; I have medications that I usually take. You can confirm from Aro Hospital. I have a card that certifies me as one of their patients.

“I am from Abeokuta and they are taking care of me there. I am not a thief, I help people around me without even looking at their background,” he said.

On February 6, the police had arraigned nine proteges of the famous singer before a Magistrate Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, for allegedly assaulting officers of the Ota Zonal Planning office of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Those arraigned were Nurudeen Warris, 21; Adetola Alashe, 25; Samuel Adeleke, 28; Oluwaseun Ayenuwa, 19; Oluwapelumi Adeosun, 20; Gospel Kanu, 20; Precious Ohiegebo, 19; Ifeoluwa Babatunde, 27; and Fatimo Muhammed, 26.

The defendants were arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on felony, assault and restriction, armed with cutlasses and guns, conduct likely to cause breach of peace and intending to kill.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

They were granted bail of N5 million each with sureties who are licensed bond agents registered with the state government.

The case was adjourned until March 17 for further hearing.