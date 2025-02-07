Hyundai Sonata: What’s New for 2025?

The 2025 Hyundai Sonata is not substantially different from the 2024 edition, retaining a long list of standard features for the Sedan which is a preference of car buyers and enthusiasts.

One basic add-on was the re-introduction of the base SE trim, which was not available in 2024. The review of the Sonata showed that the Convenience package, formerly available as an option on the SEL is now a stand-alone trim called the SEL Convenience. The console in the N-Line now features HVAC vents for the rear-seat passengers.

All Sonata Hybrid sedans make use of a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.

SEL models are offered with notable equipment such as a four-way power passenger seat, wireless device charging, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Stepping up to the range-topping Limited model, the most upscale version of the entire Sonata lineup, equips leather seating surfaces, blind-spot view monitoring cameras, a panoramic sunroof, and Hyundai’s Remote Smart Parking Assist that allows the vehicle to be operated via the key fob for short distances.

Engine and Transmission

The Hyundai Sonata comes with a wide variety of powertrains, starting with a 192-hp 2.5-litre four-cylinder and culminating in a 290-hp turbo-four.

While most models are front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive is available with the base 2.5-litre four-cylinder.

According to ‘car and driver’ reviewers, the 2024 test car reached 60 mph in 5.4 seconds, 0.4 second slower than the 2021 car.

“While the newer car might appear slower on paper, its improved launch control feature does a better job of mitigating tire spin off the line, making 60 mph sprints easier to repeat,” they said.

It is recommended that those desiring more power should step up to the Sonata N Line, which packs a 2.5-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder cranking out 290hp and 311 lb-ft of torque.

This engine, which pairs with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, enables a 0–60-mph sprint of 5.3 seconds.

Interior, Comfort, and Cargo

The Sonata’s interior is attractive and feels like it’s worth more than the sedan’s sticker prices suggest. The back seat is comfortable and spacious, the materials look and feel upscale, and the dashboard layout is simple and ergonomic.

The Sonata’s 16 cubic feet of cargo space is about what we expect from mid-size sedans—neither the best nor the worst in its set. Still, we fit seven of our carry-on suitcases inside its trunk, which is plenty of space for a long road trip with the family.

Infotainment and Connectivity

Hyundai takes a play from the BMW book for infotainment with a large single-glass screen that stretches about two-thirds of the way across the dashboard and contains two 12.3-inch displays.

Warranty and Maintenance Coverage

Hyundai has a significant warranty coverage due to its powertrain warranty. Accordingly, there are various ranges of warranty including Limited warranty which covers five years or 60,000 miles; Powertrain warranty covering 10 years or 100,000 miles while complimentary maintenance is covered for three years or 36,000 miles.